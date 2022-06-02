Attention on threat of gas theft as prices reach record highs

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gas prices continue to climb, with an average gallon of regular gasoline in Idaho sitting at over $4.75 a gallon.

As a result, renewed attention is being placed on the possibility of thieves targeting fuel.

Chris Day, who owns Day Welding in Paul, said fuel stored at his business was stolen.

“He came down the road, right into our front entrance, and pulled right next to it the fuel tank, right next to the tank on his car,” said Day.

Day learned of the theft after realizing his backhoe was low on gas; but, even after taking preventative measures, he was again stolen from just one week later.

“They drove right across the yard right to it, cut the lock off it, busted the fuel cap off it which was locked also, and pumped it out again,” he said.

Operating out of his quiet location in Paul, Day said crime has never been an issue in his more than a decade of being at this location, until now.

“It just has to be probably the current economy driving people to struggle to afford and whatever else,” he said.

With gas prices reaching record highs, this incident could happen just about anywhere. While those living in rural areas may think this wouldn’t happen in their town, law enforcement in Twin Falls County said greater amounts of stored fuel combined with seemingly fewer eyes in the area can make those locations a target.

“Anytime something looks like it’s not being paid attention to, it has the possibility of walking off,” said Lt. Aaron Koopmans with the Twin Falls County Sheriffs Office.

For those wanting to keep their valuables safe, Koopmans offers tips for deterring fuel theft:

1. if possible, lock your fuel tank

2. Store your fuel in a well-lit location

3. If something around you seems suspicious, call law enforcement

“Please don’t hesitate to call. Oftentimes we hear about it after the fact and it’s too late to do anything about it,” added Koopmans.

In Day’s case, he’s out hundreds of dollars in fuel, not to mention the funds it will take to upgrade security measures.

“Now [I’m] looking at going to more advanced cameras, you can only speculate it will be a couple grand for new cameras,” he said. “And so not only the cost of fuel but the cost of some cameras and we’re thinking about putting a fence in here so the costs just keeps adding up.”

Day said he is working with the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office in order to find the individual(s) who stole gas from his shop. The image below is of the vehicle used during the theft. A reward is being offered for information that leads to the identification and apprehension of the individual(s) involved. More information can be found here.

Fuel theft in Paul (KMVT/KSVT)

