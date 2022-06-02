Bike skills park brings new entertainment for kids out on summer break

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new Bike Skills Park in Twin Falls adds to the amenities around Southern Idaho.

For kids like Gage Higley, the new skills park around the Auger Falls Wetland Preserve is just what the doctor ordered.

“I’m excited because I get to jump more,” the 14-year-old from Jerome said.

“It’s another way to encourage kids to get out and get active, get out from behind their screens,” said Mandi Thompson, assistant to the Twin Falls City Manager.

The area opened Wednesday around already existing bike trails and stems from cross-organizational partnerships.

The City of Twin Falls used $30,000 from a Blue Cross Foundation of Idaho Community Transformation Grant, as well as another $30,000 from a private donation to build the park.

$10,000 from the MavTECH and the Dirt Trail Alliance (DTA) will help maintain the park, according to Thompson.

“During COVID, mountain biking has really taken off, biking in general, and I think around here it’s just like everywhere else in the world,” said Jeremy St. Clair, with DTA.

St. Clair also coaches a middle school and high school age mountain biking team, which features about 60 kids from around the area.

“We try to teach them skills out on the trail, and a park like this is great where you can control the environment,” St. Clair said.

With 11 Idaho ski resorts offering mountain biking, it’s good to start somewhere

