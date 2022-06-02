Advertisement

Census estimates show Paul is the fastest growing city in Idaho

Twin Falls comes in as the 8th most populated city in Idaho
Twin Falls comes in as the 8th most populated city in Idaho
Twin Falls comes in as the 8th most populated city in Idaho(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:57 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAUL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Gem State continues to grow, and one area city tops the list for the highest population increase in Idaho.

The population of Paul, in Minidoka County, increased by a whopping 20.3% from 2020 to 2021.

Now, the rural city has 1,441 people, an increase of around 250 residents, according to U.S. census estimates.

Jan Roeser, a regional economist with the Idaho Department of Labor, says some of the growth can be attributed to the area being attractive to retirees because of regional access to healthcare.

However, she points more to jobs available in the region and investments in housing.

“It looks like they (Paul) have outpaced Burley as far as sales of homes when I look back over the last five years,” she said. “So I think there’s a certain group that identifies with the size of Paul.”

Twin Falls comes in as the 8th most populated city in Idaho. The city is estimated to have 53,213 residents.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
Fatal crash in Twin Falls early Saturday morning
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
City of Twin Falls says some may go on water restrictions this summer
2022 racing season underway
South Hills Raceway kicks off 2022 racing season
Greater Idaho map
Greater Idaho forces ballot initiative in northern Oregon county

Latest News

Twin Falls Western Days parade (KMVT image 2018)
Western Days set to begin this weekend
Thursday evening's online weather update {6/2/2022}
Former U.S. Congressional candidate pleads guilty to COVID relief fraud
Gas prices in the U.S. continue to soar through the summer.
Attention on threat of gas theft as prices reach record highs