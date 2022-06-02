Census estimates show Paul is the fastest growing city in Idaho

PAUL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Gem State continues to grow, and one area city tops the list for the highest population increase in Idaho.

The population of Paul, in Minidoka County, increased by a whopping 20.3% from 2020 to 2021.

Now, the rural city has 1,441 people, an increase of around 250 residents, according to U.S. census estimates.

Jan Roeser, a regional economist with the Idaho Department of Labor, says some of the growth can be attributed to the area being attractive to retirees because of regional access to healthcare.

However, she points more to jobs available in the region and investments in housing.

“It looks like they (Paul) have outpaced Burley as far as sales of homes when I look back over the last five years,” she said. “So I think there’s a certain group that identifies with the size of Paul.”

Twin Falls comes in as the 8th most populated city in Idaho. The city is estimated to have 53,213 residents.

