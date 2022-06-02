Advertisement

CSI features four softball players on All West Region team

The College of Southern Idaho pounded three home runs, while Brooke Merrill pitched a complete-game shutout.(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:46 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Following a 48-13 season that included SWAC and Region 18 championships, the College of Southern Idaho softball team placed four players on the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All West Region Team.

FIRST TEAM

Gracie Tentinger (1st Base): The freshman from Meridian finished the season with a .462 batting average and .514 on base percentage. She led the Golden Eagles with 27 home runs (4th in the country) and 95 RBI (2nd in the country).

Kylie Baumert (Outfield): The sophomore from Twin Falls led CSI in batting average at .478 (27th in the country) and hits with 99 (6th in the country). She also had 10 home runs, 60 RBI and 72 runs (21st in the country) with a .515 on base percentage.

SECOND TEAM

Brooke Merrill (Pitcher): The freshman from Utah and Region 18 Pitcher of the Year, led the Golden Eagles with 20 wins (22nd in the country. She also finished on top with 141 strikeouts (46th in the country) and posted a 3.49 ERA.

Olivia Taylor (Outfield): The freshman from Utah finished the season third on the team in batting average at .415. She led CSI with 84 runs scored (8th in the country) and added 18 home runs (36th in the country), 59 RBI and 83 hits.

