Former U.S. Congressional candidate pleads guilty to COVID relief fraud

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A former candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives pleaded guilty to COVID-19 relief fraud and falsification of records.

Court documents show that 36-year-old Nicholas Jones of Boise applied for and received COVID-19 relief funds totaling more than $753,000 in 2020.

The court documents also show Jones used a large portion of those funds for personal expenses, including car payments, and political advertisements.

While running as a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, the court says Jones told employees of his small business they could get paid their normal wages if they worked on his congressional campaign.

Those employees were paid thousands of dollars in wages through his small business, including in funds Jones had received as part of his PPP loan, the court found.

After he lost the primary election that year, Jones caused his campaign committee to file a campaign finance report that omitted any in-kind contributions from any entity or individual other than Jones, including thousands of dollars worth of in-kind contributions to his campaign in the form of employee time and work.

Jones plead guilty to charges of wire fraud and falsification of records and will be sentenced at a later date.

He faces a maximum total of 20 years in prison on each count.

