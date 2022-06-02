Advertisement

Idaho Supreme Court sets hearing in abortion case for August

Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky operates 40 health centers across six states
(WCAX)
By Rebecca Boone
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:44 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Supreme Court will hear arguments in a lawsuit over the state’s newest anti-abortion law in August — likely after the U.S. Supreme Court issues a ruling that could overturn the right to legalized abortion nationwide.

The Idaho Supreme Court announced Wednesday that it would hear oral arguments on Aug. 3 in the lawsuit brought by a regional Planned Parenthood organization against Idaho’s new law banning abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, before most people know they are pregnant.

The law seeks to stop access to abortions while avoiding constitutional court challenges by allowing potential relatives of the fetus or embryo to sue abortion providers for at least $20,000 in damages within four years of an abortion. The law prohibits rapists from filing such lawsuits, but a rapist’s relatives could.

Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky operates 40 health centers across six states. In its lawsuit, the organization contends the Idaho law is unconstitutional because it violates a individual’s right to privacy and its enforcement mechanism violates the separation of powers.

The U.S. Supreme Court is likely to issue a ruling in a separate case in June or July that is expected to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, another Idaho anti-abortion law enacted in 2020 will go into effect.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
Fatal crash in Twin Falls early Saturday morning
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
City of Twin Falls says some may go on water restrictions this summer
2022 racing season underway
South Hills Raceway kicks off 2022 racing season
Greater Idaho map
Greater Idaho forces ballot initiative in northern Oregon county

Latest News

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Faulkner Land and Livestock
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Faulkner Land and Livestock
143 sheep were killed
Wolves kill more than 100 sheep near Boise
(Source: Ada County Sheriff's Office)
Man serving two life terms in Idaho moved out of state
Behind the Business: Teton Window Cleaning
Behind the Business: Teton Window Cleaning