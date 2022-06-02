Man serving two life terms in Idaho moved out of state

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A man serving two life terms plus 120 years for a June 2018 stabbing rampage has been moved out of state to another prison.

The move was made to “assure his safety and the safety of others,” according to the Idaho Department of Corrections. Timmy Kinner Jr. stabbed multiple people and killed a 3-year-old-girl at a birthday party in 2018.

The Idaho Department of Corrections did not say where Kinner Jr. was being transferred to. In a statement, IDOC said: “an interstate agreement allows states to exchange residents to assure their safety and the secure and orderly operation of a correctional facility..”

