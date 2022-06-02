Advertisement

Police: Multiple shots fired at Wisconsin cemetery

No sound - An aerial view of the scene at a Racine, Wisconsin, cemetery where police say multiple people were shot. (WISN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:21 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACINE, Wis. (Gray News) - Multiple shots were fired Thursday afternoon at a cemetery in Racine, Wisconsin, resulting in an unknown number of victims, according to police.

“At 2:26pm there were multiple shots fired at Graceland Cemetery,” Racine police tweeted. “There are victims but unknown how many at this time. The scene is still active and being investigated.”

The Racine Journal Times reports multiple people were shot and the nearby Ascension All Saints Hospital, which is treating an undisclosed number of victims, is on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution.”

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

The shooting reportedly occurred during the burial of Da’Shontay “Day Day” King, who died Friday, May 20.

King was shot after fleeing from Racine police. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
Fatal crash in Twin Falls early Saturday morning
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
City of Twin Falls says some may go on water restrictions this summer
2022 racing season underway
South Hills Raceway kicks off 2022 racing season
Greater Idaho map
Greater Idaho forces ballot initiative in northern Oregon county

Latest News

Gas prices in the U.S. continue to soar through the summer.
Attention on threat of gas theft as prices reach record highs
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: President Biden addresses nation on gun violence
FILE - A Social Security card is displayed on Oct. 12, 2021, in Tigard, Ore.
Go-broke dates pushed back for Social Security, Medicare
FILE - Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan....
Jan. 6 committee sets prime-time hearing date for findings
Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday,...
Texas senator: School police chief didn’t know of 911 calls