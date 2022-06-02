Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Faulkner Land and Livestock

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Faulkner family has been in Gooding County raising livestock since the height of the Great Depression.

Ever since, Faulkner Land and Livestock have raised sheep, cows, and crops for southern Idaho at their Gooding location. And they don’t plan on leaving anytime soon.

And why might they stick around? “Well, it’s just a hell of a good place to live,” said John Faulkner with Faulkner Land and Livestock.

John Faulkner tells me his hard-working, laborious days may be in the rearview, but he is not stopping from getting out on the range.

“So, I drive. That’s through the brush and wherever I need to go. Some of these guys got these four-wheelers. Well, I can go just about any place in my pickup as they can on the four-wheeler,” he said.

The agricultural life has taught the Faulkners to be flexible. And years like this, when wet weather has persisted into the typically warm months, they are more than prepared for what mother nature is throwing their way.

“We’ve been ‘round here long enough to wait just a little while,” he said. Now, Faulkner has passed most of the hard work onto the next generation, with his sons tackling the heavy lifting.

But, Faulkner tells me he is working on a legacy of sorts, creating a project to impact southern Idaho’s agricultural world for years to come.

“On the south side of Anderson Ranch Reservoir, we’ll be pumping from the Elk reservoir to a reservoir we’re building up top. It will hold 100,000 acre-feet when we’re done,” he said.

