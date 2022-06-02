Advertisement

Western Days set to begin this weekend

Event officials say there will be upwards of 35 commercial vendors
Twin Falls Western Days parade (KMVT image 2018)
Twin Falls Western Days parade (KMVT image 2018)(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:43 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 39th annual Twin Falls Western Days kicks off Friday, and the opening ceremony will start at 5:00 p.m.

The parade, often touted as the biggest in Idaho, can draw around 30,000 people and will start Saturday at 9:00 a.m.

Event officials say there will be upwards of 35 commercial vendors. All food vendors from last year are back for the 2022 edition.

Vice-chair of this year’s event, Justin Abramowski, knows how special Western Days is to the area.

“I’ve grown up in Twin Falls, and Western Days is something I’ve always gone to, and now that I’m a part of it and a part of the happenings, it’s pretty special,” Abramowski said.

There will also be live music Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

In other summer events, the Twin Falls Municipal Band will open their summer concert series at City Park Thursday evening.

It will be the band’s 117th season.

“This is kind of the old-fashioned traditional, Norman Rockwell kind of setting,” said Twin Falls municipal band president Sandy Hacking. “We’re just so pleased to be here, and we hope everyone can come out and see us.”

The band will play every Thursday until August 4. The band plays all kinds of different music, and each week has a different theme.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
Fatal crash in Twin Falls early Saturday morning
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
City of Twin Falls says some may go on water restrictions this summer
2022 racing season underway
South Hills Raceway kicks off 2022 racing season
Greater Idaho map
Greater Idaho forces ballot initiative in northern Oregon county

Latest News

Twin Falls comes in as the 8th most populated city in Idaho
Census estimates show Paul is the fastest growing city in Idaho
Thursday evening's online weather update {6/2/2022}
Former U.S. Congressional candidate pleads guilty to COVID relief fraud
Gas prices in the U.S. continue to soar through the summer.
Attention on threat of gas theft as prices reach record highs