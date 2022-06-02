Western Days set to begin this weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 39th annual Twin Falls Western Days kicks off Friday, and the opening ceremony will start at 5:00 p.m.

The parade, often touted as the biggest in Idaho, can draw around 30,000 people and will start Saturday at 9:00 a.m.

Event officials say there will be upwards of 35 commercial vendors. All food vendors from last year are back for the 2022 edition.

Vice-chair of this year’s event, Justin Abramowski, knows how special Western Days is to the area.

“I’ve grown up in Twin Falls, and Western Days is something I’ve always gone to, and now that I’m a part of it and a part of the happenings, it’s pretty special,” Abramowski said.

There will also be live music Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

In other summer events, the Twin Falls Municipal Band will open their summer concert series at City Park Thursday evening.

It will be the band’s 117th season.

“This is kind of the old-fashioned traditional, Norman Rockwell kind of setting,” said Twin Falls municipal band president Sandy Hacking. “We’re just so pleased to be here, and we hope everyone can come out and see us.”

The band will play every Thursday until August 4. The band plays all kinds of different music, and each week has a different theme.

