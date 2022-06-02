Advertisement

Wolves kill more than 100 sheep near Boise

143 sheep were killed
143 sheep were killed(Photo courtesy IRRC and USDA APHIS Wildlife Services, obtained by KBOI)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:49 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SHAW MOUNTAIN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two wolves are to blame for the killing of 143 sheep near Shaw Mountain, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

According to KMVT sister station KBOI, the pair of wolves ran the pack of sheep into a steep gully, where they piled up.

The sheep are owned by Wilder sheep rancher Frank Shirts, who told KBOI this was the largest wolf predation he’d ever seen.

“The wolves scared the hell out of them and pushed them into that little canyon and piled them in there,” Shirts said to KBOI. “They didn’t consume anything. The sheep just suffocated in the pileup and died. We work to make things good for those sheep every day, so it’s a shame to lose them.”

