World Milk Day has a different meaning in southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — June is National Dairy Month, and June 1 is World Milk Day.

As one of the largest milk-producing states in the country, this time of the year may have a little more significance here in Idaho.

Dairy is the largest agricultural industry in the Gem State, valued at over $2.2 billion. Idaho is the nation’s third-largest cheese producer.

Glanbia, one of the biggest cheese producers here in the Magic Valley, wanted to show their corporate office a little bit of what area dairy farmers do Wednesday afternoon, with a few cows in attendance.

“We don’t exist without our dairy farmers out there milking those cows every day, day in day out, 365 days a year,” said Russ Dekruyf, senior director of milk procurement at Glanbia Nutritionals. “You can’t make cheese if you don’t have the milk, you can’t make cheese out of water is what I always say.”

Most dairy operations in Idaho take place in the southern portion of the state.

According to the Idaho Dairymen’s Association, there are over 400 diaries statewide.

