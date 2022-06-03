52 weeks of preparedness: finding enough baby formula

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A timely topic for this week’s 52 weeks of preparedness--making sure you have enough baby formula for young children who may live with you during an emergency.

Finding enough formula is difficult currently, due to shortages. However, EMA officials say this item is too important to ignore.

Having enough formula for 72-hours is ideal, according to the EMA. If you’re having trouble finding formula, you are urged to talk to your pediatrician.

“I think it’s very very important you work with your doctor,” said Jackie Frey with the Twin Falls EMA. “I know that through the health department, and through other entities that have worked with formula through the WIC program and through different things, this is a critical issue.”

Frey also says having essential nutrition for the elderly who may be living with you is also essential. The most important thing to do when putting a kit together is to look at the needs of your family.

