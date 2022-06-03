Author discusses new book and overcoming dyslexia

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Author Tom Phillips’ new book “The Curious League of Detectives and Thieves: Egypt’s Fire” hits store shelved June 7th. Phillips joined KMVT’s Rise and Shine to discuss the book, the years spent writing it, and how he overcame dyslexia.

“The Curious League of Detectives and Thieves: Egypt’s Fire” can be ordered from Phillips’ website.

