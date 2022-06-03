CSI Women’s Basketball awaiting Nworie’s decision

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho women’s basketball program finished with 30 wins, a conference and Region 18 championship.

Now only three players are confirmed to return next season, Alyssa Christensen, Courtney Stothard and Kinga Stachowska.

Christensen played valuable minutes as a freshman; the New Plymouth native averaged 8.1 points and 5.3 rebounds a game.

Stothard will enter her third season with the Golden Eagles, after suffering a season-ending injury in 2022, missing the final two months of the season.

Kinga appeared in 21 games, averaging just shy of four points a contest.

But JoJo Nworie is a wild card at this point in time. The post is garnering numerous Division I offers and is unclear whether she’ll leave this summer or stay at CSI one more year to finish her junior college career.

If Nworie stays, Coach Randy Rogers is confident the African native could earn first-team All-American honors.

Last season she made the All-America honorable mention team, averaging 12.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, both team highs.

“Here’s a kid we didn’t play hardly at all most of the year until late in the year where we started giving her more minutes, and her numbers were just staggering,” Rogers said. “She’s long, athletic, can shoot the three, can put the ball on the floor, can get to the rim and do some things, she’s a special talent and I think she’s going to get better and better because she’s just so raw.”

After all, Nworie’s family made sacrifices to give her the best shot of playing collegiate basketball.

“She’s a little bit confused on what she should do,” Rogers exclaimed. “Here’s a kid who has no money, her family sold everything to get her here, she has this ultimate goal of making money playing basketball, she will, she’s got that much talent. Just trying to tell her there are different steps in getting where you want to, if she came back here a year, it would not hurt her, actually I think it would benefit her, but if she moves on too, that’s great.”

The rest of last season’s roster features girls who are moving onto the four-year level, going on missions or changing schools to find a better fit for their playing style.

Looking ahead, the team has signed Jill Lundgren and Kaylee Headrick from Fremont High School in Utah, Kali Haizlip of Emerald Ridge High School in Washington, Tylie Jones of Rigby High School, Isabelle Arave of Blackfoot and Luci Knapp from Liberty High School in Oregon.

