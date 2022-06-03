Fit and Well Idaho: International Men’s Health Week

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — International Men’s Health Week is coming up from June 13 through June 19.

The week brings awareness to health issues that affect mainly men, and that is the topic of this week’s fit and well Idaho report.

Family doctor Ryan Melvin says this week serves as a good reminder that men’s health isn’t just going to the doctor once a year for your physical, it is all encompassing, physical, mental, and spiritual health, and all of it is important.

Physical health consists of cancer screenings exercise and eating well.

Mental health consists of being able to process what life throws at you. Melvin says the most important of these in his opinion is spiritual health, which doesn’t have to mean religion.

“Some people feel connected to the earth, just being out in nature, some people go to church, some people pray and meditate, some people have different religions, so my thought is a sense of purpose, a sense of overarching, bigger than me purpose,” said Melvin.

Melvin says Men’s Health Week is the perfect time to take care of yourself and make any necessary appointments during this time.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.