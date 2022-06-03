Advertisement

Furry Friday: Bloom

Furry Friday: Bloom
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:54 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On this Furry Friday, KMVT’s Layne Rabe was visited by Bloom.

Bloom is an around 5-year-old husky currently up for adoption at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. Debbie Blackwood with the Twin Falls Animal Shelter describes Bloom as not being on the higher energy side compared to other kinds of huskies.

Blackwood also says Bloom gets along well with dogs and cats.

Bloom is a bit on the heavier side for a dog and will need a moderate diet once adopted.

Given Bloom’s heavier stature as well as her copious amount of fur, she will get very hot easily. As such, Bloom will primarily need to be an inside dog to avoid becoming overheated.

With that in mind, Bloom will need to walked primarily need to be walked during the morning and evening hours to avoid the hottest parts of the day.

Blackwood describes Bloom as being very sweet, but will be in need of a very active family.

If you would like to see Bloom, you can visit the Twin Falls Animal Shelter or call them at 208-736-2299.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
Fatal crash in Twin Falls early Saturday morning
The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination
DaVonte’ Neal is currently incarcerated at the Bannock County jail.
Idaho State assistant football coach charged with first degree murder
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
City of Twin Falls says some may go on water restrictions this summer

Latest News

Furry Friday: Bloom
Furry Friday: Bloom
For this Furry Friday, we met with Quail
Furry Friday: Quail
Furry Friday: Quail
Furry Friday: Quail
Aramis is a 10 -month-old husky lab mix
Furry Friday: Aramis