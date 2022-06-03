Furry Friday: Bloom

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On this Furry Friday, KMVT’s Layne Rabe was visited by Bloom.

Bloom is an around 5-year-old husky currently up for adoption at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. Debbie Blackwood with the Twin Falls Animal Shelter describes Bloom as not being on the higher energy side compared to other kinds of huskies.

Blackwood also says Bloom gets along well with dogs and cats.

Bloom is a bit on the heavier side for a dog and will need a moderate diet once adopted.

Given Bloom’s heavier stature as well as her copious amount of fur, she will get very hot easily. As such, Bloom will primarily need to be an inside dog to avoid becoming overheated.

With that in mind, Bloom will need to walked primarily need to be walked during the morning and evening hours to avoid the hottest parts of the day.

Blackwood describes Bloom as being very sweet, but will be in need of a very active family.

If you would like to see Bloom, you can visit the Twin Falls Animal Shelter or call them at 208-736-2299.

