Idaho State assistant football coach charged with first degree murder

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An Idaho State football coach is facing multiple felony charges and is no longer with the football program.

According to the Pocatello Police Department, first-year defensive backs coach DaVonte’ Neal has been charged with first-degree murder, along with multiple other felonies.

Davonte Neal Arrest on May 25, 2022 https://t.co/qEvqQ0NXDL — Pocatello Police (@PocatelloPD) June 2, 2022

A warrant was issued on May 16 from the Maricopa County Sherriff’s Office in Arizona and carried out on May 25 in Pocatello.

The incident occurred in Arizona in 2017, police say.

DaVonte’ Neal is currently incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail.

Idaho State University says they have initiated proceedings to terminate Neal’s contract. He is currently on administrative leave.

The following is part of a press release from Idaho State University

Idaho State University assistant football coach DaVonte’ Neal was arrested last week in Bannock County for an outstanding warrant in Arizona.

Immediately after receiving notice of Neal’s arrest by law enforcement last week, the University placed him on leave and served a Notice of Contemplated Action, which is formal notice that the University has initiated proceedings to terminate his employment contract. Neal will remain on leave until the process is fully complete, but he is no longer a part of ISU’s football program. It is anticipated that the contract termination proceedings will be resolved quickly.

All Idaho State employees are required to undergo a criminal background check before employment. Neal’s background check was clear and he was approved for work when hired in January. The warrant for his arrest was issued in Arizona by the Maricopa County Court last month.

“Idaho State takes all allegations involving our employees very seriously, and we are committed to the safety and well-being of our community,” President Kevin Satterlee said. “We are fully cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation.”

Neal joined Idaho State’s football coaching staff earlier this year to oversee the cornerbacks. Prior to coming to Pocatello, Neal spent time coaching at the high school and junior college level.

“I have been in constant contact with Coach Ragle, who has known DaVonte’ for many years and never had any knowledge or suspicion of a possible crime of any kind,” Pauline Thiros, ISU athletic director, said. “The news of DaVonte’ Neal’s arrest and charges in Arizona was a great shock. Going forward, we will cooperate in every way possible, safeguard our program and culture, support each other and our students, and allow the legal process to work. The news is devastating, and we hope for a resolution for all involved.”

All follow-up questions concerning the criminal charges will be referred to law enforcement in Arizona.

