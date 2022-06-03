Advertisement

Jerome County man arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a minor

(WRDW)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:16 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Investigators with the Idaho Crimes Against Children Unit arrested a Jerome County man for alleged sexual exploitation of a minor on Friday.

The Idaho Attorney General’s Office says 24-year-old Hunter Rusnell was booked into the Jerome County Jail alleged to have possessed sexually exploitative material.

ICAC was assisted by the Jerome Police Department, Twin Falls Police Department, Rupert Police Department, Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and Jerome County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with the arrest.

