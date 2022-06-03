NORTHERN UTAH (KMVT/KSVT) — Multiple northern Utah agencies are searching for a man with ties to southern Idaho.

Dylan Rounds, a 19-year-old male who has spent time in Hazleton growing up, is reported missing by the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office.

Rounds has recently been working in Lucin, Utah, and was last heard from by his family on the morning of May 28.

The Box Elder County and Weber County Search and Rescue teams are looking for Rounds.

The family is offering a $20,000 reward for helpful information.

Man with southern Idaho ties missing in northern Utah

Candice Cooley, Rounds’ mother, says he always wears dark-colored clothing. Cooley is a current Hazleton resident.

