Advertisement

Officials ID remains of 15-year-old girl found in 1974

Authorities believe she was a victim of a convicted serial killer
Officials in Florida identified the victim in a cold case murder. (WPLG, PALM BEACH COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, FAMILY PHOTO, CNN)
By Terrell Forney
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:29 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPLG) - Authorities in Florida have identified the victim in a decades-old cold case murder.

The remains of a 15-year-old girl were discovered in Palm Beach County in 1974 but never identified.

Using DNA technology, investigators determined the remains as those of a Florida girl who went missing in 1972.

Susan Gale Poole had been labeled a missing person for 50 years.

“I knew something was wrong when I saw her purse on the couch of a friend of hers,” said her sister, Patti Poole.

She recently got the call from Palm Beach County detectives.

“My search is finally over,” Poole said.

Police believe Susan’s death was connected to 1970s serial killer Gerard Schaefer, a former sheriff’s deputy and a former police officer with the Wilton Manors Police Department.

“He lived in Broward County, in the area where Susan Poole lived,” Detective Bill Springer said.

Although Susan lived in a trailer park near Fort Lauderdale, Florida, her skeletal remains were found two years after she disappeared in an area with mangroves in Palm Beach County.

“She was tied up, appeared to be tied up in the mangroves with wire to a tree,” Springer said.

At the time there was no match to her DNA, so it was entered into the national base for unidentified persons.

New technology allowed the DNA to be re-tested and produce a match.

Although authorities believe Schaefer killed Susan, they don’t have any physical evidence linking him to the murder.

Schaefer was known to pick up girls who were hitchhiking, something that Susan would often do.

“The way she died, he was very cruel,” Poole said.

He was convicted for his crimes and killed in prison in 1996.

Copyright 2022 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
Fatal crash in Twin Falls early Saturday morning
The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
City of Twin Falls says some may go on water restrictions this summer
DaVonte’ Neal is currently incarcerated at the Bannock County jail.
Idaho State assistant football coach charged with first degree murder

Latest News

Friday marks the 100th day since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Russia may be in Ukraine to stay after 100 days of war
Generic opioid drugs (Find Rehab Centers)
Post Falls student revived after opioid overdose
Parents of victims and survivors of the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde will appear before...
Families of Uvalde, Buffalo victims to testify in Congress
FILE PHOTO -The U.S. added 390,000 jobs in May in a sign of economic resilience as unemployment...
More job gains point to a solid economy and Fed rate hikes
Biden gives remarks after U.S. employers reported added 390,000 jobs in May despite fears of...
Biden on jobs report: Sign of a healthy economy