Officials: The Twin Falls School District is not removing gender bathrooms

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls School District is not exploring ways to remove gender bathrooms.

That’s the word from district officials, pushing back against a Facebook post claiming the school board passed a renovation project to install co-ed facilities instead of traditional gender bathrooms.

The Facebook post falsely stating the project would begin this summer garnered significant traction online, making for heated debate between community members. School district spokesperson Eva Craner said the Board of Trustees has not approved or scheduled any construction projects that would create shared use or co-ed bathrooms.

Craner added the district is instead exploring ways to provide more single-use restrooms in order to provide privacy for all students.

No definitive plans have yet been made.

