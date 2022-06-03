Post Falls student revived after opioid overdose

POST FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A high school student in Post Falls, Idaho was revived by first responders after suffering an opioid overdose.

According to a release from the Post Falls Police Department, officers responded on Thursday after receiving a 911 call reporting an unconscious student in the weight room of Post Falls High School.

First responders administered multiple doses of Narcan in order to revive the student.

While investigating the incident, officers found a student suspected to be in posession of fentanyl pills that were provided to the student who went unconscious. That student has since been booked into juvenile detention for the distribution of a controlled substance.

The investigation is ongoing and police say more suspects may be identified.

