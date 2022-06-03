Advertisement

Post Falls student revived after opioid overdose

First responders administered multiple doses of Narcan in order to revive the student
Generic opioid drugs (Find Rehab Centers)
Generic opioid drugs (Find Rehab Centers)(MGN)
By Candice Hare
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:40 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POST FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A high school student in Post Falls, Idaho was revived by first responders after suffering an opioid overdose.

According to a release from the Post Falls Police Department, officers responded on Thursday after receiving a 911 call reporting an unconscious student in the weight room of Post Falls High School.

First responders administered multiple doses of Narcan in order to revive the student.

While investigating the incident, officers found a student suspected to be in posession of fentanyl pills that were provided to the student who went unconscious. That student has since been booked into juvenile detention for the distribution of a controlled substance.

The investigation is ongoing and police say more suspects may be identified.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
Fatal crash in Twin Falls early Saturday morning
The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
City of Twin Falls says some may go on water restrictions this summer
DaVonte’ Neal is currently incarcerated at the Bannock County jail.
Idaho State assistant football coach charged with first degree murder

Latest News

Cover of Author Tom Phillips' book, "The Curious League of Detectives and Thieves: Egypt's Fire"
Author discusses new book and overcoming dyslexia
Tips for deterring gas theft
Tips for deterring gas theft
DaVonte’ Neal is currently incarcerated at the Bannock County jail.
Idaho State assistant football coach charged with first degree murder
Twin Falls comes in as the 8th most populated city in Idaho
Census estimates show Paul is the fastest growing city in Idaho