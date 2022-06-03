Veteran aims to help other vets by walking across America

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Walking across America may seem like a daunting task, but Jake Sansing is currently doing just that for the fifth time.

“I decided to walk across America to promote my book, and now I’m using the money raised from my book sales to get some land and I’m going to start a campground which will be set up to help veterans with PTSD,” Sansing explained.

Sansing is an army veteran himself and says he struggled after returning home.

“I ended up losing everything in a tornado, and I ended up walking between towns to look for work, and I realized that walking was helping my PTSD,” he said.

Sansing envisions a place for them to go to heal, located in Oregon. He says he isn’t in a rush though, as he enjoys getting to know the people and places he stops in and sharing his story. Many have wanted to be involved in his mission.

“I’ve ran into a lot of people that are willing to help with it. I’ve run into people that will help me get a grant for land, I’ve had people offer to put some horses of theirs out there so we can have horse therapy,” said Sansing.

Twin Falls veteran Calvin Armstead discovered what Jake was doing on Facebook and is excited to meet up with him when he makes it to Twin Falls.

“I think it’s one of those stories that America is needing right now,” he said. “It’s something to do with the military, it’s something to do with veterans, and his issue is PTSD, which is a big problem with the new war veterans coming out. And some of the old veterans that didn’t know they had some condition, and now they find out there is a name for it.”

