Buhl’s Ryne Kelly signs with College of Idaho

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Buhl athlete, who is pretty new to his sport, will continue his athletic career within the Gem State.

Ryne Kelly, a multi-sport athlete with the Indians, signed to be on the track team at the College of Idaho Friday morning.

Kelly participated in the long jump, triple jump, and high jump this past year. It was in his only year being on the high school team.

He got back into the sport after his Spanish teacher and track coach Andrew Moretto eventually convinced him to compete for the first time since middle school.

“It’s been an experience, I’ve always had kind of the athletic ability to do it, but it’s just been kind of learning form and how to get back into things since I hadn’t done it since I was 14,″ said Kelly.

Kelly hopes to make it to nationals by the end of his career at the NAIA school in Caldwell. He plans on studying exercise science and wants to be a physical therapist.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.