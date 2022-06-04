Advertisement

Demand for fuel efficient cars rises in Idaho along with gas prices

Twin Falls Subaru says they have sold out of all their new inventory, but will get more soon. They have plenty of used vehicles.
Twin Falls Subaru says they have sold out of all their new inventory, but will get more soon....
Twin Falls Subaru says they have sold out of all their new inventory, but will get more soon. They have plenty of used vehicles.(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:02 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With gas prices approaching $5 a gallon across the Magic Valley, the market for cars is looking the way many might expect.

Twin Falls Subaru says the demand right now is for more fuel-efficient cars.

Trucks and large SUVs are being traded in, while demand for smaller SUVs like the Subaru Forester or Outback is high right now.

With the less fuel-efficient vehicles, Christian Robinson, the general sales manager with Twin Falls Subaru, says it’s a case of want vs need.

“It eats some people alive,” he said. “We had one guest last week that he was spending $100 a week in fuel just to go to and from work. He said, ‘well, I don’t need a pick up for that,’ traded in for a hybrid sedan that was traded in on the used part of our inventory.”

Twin Falls Subaru says they have sold out of all their new inventory, but will get more soon. They have plenty of used vehicles.

Supply chain issues still sometimes come up, but for now, Twin Falls Subaru says the process is mostly stable.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
Fatal crash in Twin Falls early Saturday morning
The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination
DaVonte’ Neal is currently incarcerated at the Bannock County jail.
Idaho State assistant football coach charged with first degree murder
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
City of Twin Falls says some may go on water restrictions this summer

Latest News

The family is organizing a search party Saturday
Man with southern Idaho ties missing in northern Utah
Friday evening's online weather update {6/3/2022}
Jake Walks Across America
Veteran aims to help other vets by walking across America
(Source: Gray Media)
Fit and Well Idaho: International Men’s Health Week