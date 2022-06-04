Demand for fuel efficient cars rises in Idaho along with gas prices

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With gas prices approaching $5 a gallon across the Magic Valley, the market for cars is looking the way many might expect.

Twin Falls Subaru says the demand right now is for more fuel-efficient cars.

Trucks and large SUVs are being traded in, while demand for smaller SUVs like the Subaru Forester or Outback is high right now.

With the less fuel-efficient vehicles, Christian Robinson, the general sales manager with Twin Falls Subaru, says it’s a case of want vs need.

“It eats some people alive,” he said. “We had one guest last week that he was spending $100 a week in fuel just to go to and from work. He said, ‘well, I don’t need a pick up for that,’ traded in for a hybrid sedan that was traded in on the used part of our inventory.”

Twin Falls Subaru says they have sold out of all their new inventory, but will get more soon. They have plenty of used vehicles.

Supply chain issues still sometimes come up, but for now, Twin Falls Subaru says the process is mostly stable.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.