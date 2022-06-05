Burley falls in Minico RBI tournament title game

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley Green Sox didn’t have enough in Saturday’s Minico RBI tournament title game against Helper (Utah).

Helper 13, Burley 3

In the third-place game, Minico used a walk-off from Traver Miller to beat Owhyee.

Minico 9, Owyhee 8

Other scores

Twin Falls Cowboys 9, Sawtooth Scout 0

Sawtooth Scout 9, Twin Falls Cowboys 2

