Burley falls in Minico RBI tournament title game

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 2:54 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley Green Sox didn’t have enough in Saturday’s Minico RBI tournament title game against Helper (Utah).

Helper 13, Burley 3

In the third-place game, Minico used a walk-off from Traver Miller to beat Owhyee.

Minico 9, Owyhee 8

Other scores

Twin Falls Cowboys 9, Sawtooth Scout 0

Sawtooth Scout 9, Twin Falls Cowboys 2

