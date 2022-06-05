Burley falls in Minico RBI tournament title game
Minico walks-off against Owyhee in third-place game
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 2:54 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley Green Sox didn’t have enough in Saturday’s Minico RBI tournament title game against Helper (Utah).
Helper 13, Burley 3
In the third-place game, Minico used a walk-off from Traver Miller to beat Owhyee.
Minico 9, Owyhee 8
Other scores
Twin Falls Cowboys 9, Sawtooth Scout 0
Sawtooth Scout 9, Twin Falls Cowboys 2
Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.