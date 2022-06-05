Groundbreaking for new temple took place Saturday

Burley, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A development for the LDS Church in Idaho, as the site for the new Burley temple finally broke ground Saturday after a year of preparation.

At LDS General Conference during the summer of 2021, it was announced that Burley would be one of the locations for a new temple.

Today, that temple took a step towards reality with a groundbreaking and dedication ceremony.

“We’re just so excited to have it here and happy this day came,” said Darrell Funk.

That’s Darrell Funk, whose family’s ten-acre property in the Southeast corner of Burley is the site for the new temple.

“They come and ask them about it, it was one of the sites they had picked out and we were excited that they would want to do it and were glad we could participate,” said Funk.

Speakers from the church had heaped praise onto the Funk family for their generosity in allowing the temple to be built upon their land.

But the Funk’s believe it was the whole of Burley that made this possible.

“It was good that we were able to contribute and do it, but the whole area has contributed to making it worthy to have a temple here,” said Funk.

Hundreds of people came to attend the groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday morning, and, according to the event’s hosts, there could have been many, many more.

“It’s exciting and we would have had thousands more, we actually had to limit the number of people who could come. It’s really wonderful for the people here,” said Brent Nielson, with the presidency of the seventy.

For Neilson, the day’s ceremony is the start of a transition, that will create a place for the people of Burley to cherish.

“It will become a place that is a special place for everybody who lives here,” said Nielson.

As for the Funks, they hope this place can become a place that Burley can continue to grow around.

“All of us love Burley and I love the people here, it’s our foundation,” said Funk.

