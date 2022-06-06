Blaine County sees small spike in COVID cases

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Following months of positive trends, COVID data in the South-Central Public Health District has begun to show small spikes, something that is catching the eye of health officials.

At the last reporting, data from our area, public health district five, showed little-to-no COVID activity. However, Blaine County, which has served as a starting point for COVID spikes in the past has a few troubling trends.

The case rate and positivity rate in the area are beginning to show signs of moderate and high risk of transmission.

Currently, this is just data that implies COVID is still making its way around Idaho, and the impact of this is still largely unknown.

(“It’s very natural for diseases to have small and big waves,” said Brianna Bodily with the South Central Public Health District. “So, it isn’t clear, until we start going back down again, whether or not we have already reached the apex of the disease or the climax of those cases. So it’s sometimes difficult seeing, right now, where we are.”

So for now, concern levels among health officials remain low but keeping an eye on how this data trends in the next few reports will be much more telling.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.