Demand for affordable housing programs in the Magic Valley grows while available land decreases

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As of now, there are 135 families waiting to become a partner family with Habitat for Humanity.

This year, they are able to help three families with a safe, secure place to live.

“We need lots,” said Linda Fleming, the executive director for Habitat for Humanity. “That’s the thing, I have two homes in a box right now that are waiting for land, and I have a family, a beautiful veteran, single mom, that wants to live in the Twin Falls area. I need a piece of land to put the house that I have in a box on.”

But finding available land is the problem. Executive Director Linda Fleming says there are solutions, but it requires teamwork.

“We need to think bigger. Is it tiny homes, is it more density, are we going up, are we building townhomes that are together so we’re taking up less space. Whether it’s every time we sell a subdivision, 1/3rd of it will go to affordable housing,” Fleming said.

Ken Robinette with South-Central Community Action Partnership runs the self-help housing program and says they are facing the same problem. He says they currently have 140 people on their waiting list.

“Currently, eight homes under production in a subdivision in Filer called Golden Spur, we also have 24 lots remaining that we own which we will be building on in the near future, but after that, we don’t have any land, we don’t have any prospects for land,” he said.

They both know that there are solutions out there for this serious issue.

“There is lots (sic) of people out there with great ideas, the problem is connecting the people with the resources of those great ideas,” said Robinette.

“We need this community to wrap their arms around this situation,” said Fleming.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.