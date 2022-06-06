Advertisement

Idaho average gas prices could hit $5 mark this week

Gas prices in idaho continue to rise
Gas prices in idaho continue to rise
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Drivers continue to feel the pain at the pump amid skyrocketing gas prices, and there’s more trouble on the horizon.  According to AAA, both the Idaho and national average price for regular gasoline are likely to hit the $5 mark as early as this week.  Crude oil market volatility, tight fuel supplies and growing demand continue to push pump prices higher.

Today, Idaho’s average price for regular is $4.90 per gallon, which is 18 cents more than a week ago, 43 cents more than a month ago, and $1.62 more than a year ago. 

Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $4.87, which is 25 cents more than a week ago, 59 cents more than a month ago, and $1.82 more than a year ago.  The Gem State currently ranks 19th in the country for most expensive fuel.

“For 10 states and the District of Columbia, the $5 mark is already in the rear-view mirror. Idaho could easily get there by the end of the week,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde.

“It’s strange that the phrase ‘record-high’ has become so monotonous, but prices are being topped just about every day, and that means that we could be in for a very challenging summer.”

