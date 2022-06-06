Advertisement

Man sets state record with Graysby Grouper catch

Biggest Graysby Grouper caught in NC.
Biggest Graysby Grouper caught in NC.(North Carolina Marine Fisheries)
By WITN Web Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:39 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A man in North Carolina has set a state record when he caught a fish off of the North Carolina coast.

The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries announced that George Dale, of Wilmington, North Carolina, caught the Graysby Grouper (otherwise known as Cephalopholis cruentata) outside of Masonboro Inlet in about 100-feet-deep water on May 31.

The agency said Dale caught the fish with a heavy jigging rod and a Penn Slammer III reel, using cut bait on a floral carbon rig with an 80-pound braid. The grouper weighed two pounds and three ounces, WITN reports.

Division of Marine Fisheries staff says in order to establish a state record, a fisher must send an application to them that they then review. The fish must be exceptionally large for North Carolina waters and within a reasonable range of the world record, which was caught off Texas in 1998 and weighed two pounds and eight ounces.

For more information on the state records of fish, go to the division’s State Saltwater Records webpage.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DaVonte’ Neal is currently incarcerated at the Bannock County jail.
Idaho State assistant football coach charged with first degree murder
The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination
The family is organizing a search party Saturday
Man with southern Idaho ties missing in northern Utah
Fatal car crash
Fatal crash in Twin Falls early Saturday morning
Twin Falls Western Days parade (KMVT image 2018)
Western Days set to begin this weekend

Latest News

Cases of COVID-19 have been rising in Blaine County
Blaine County sees small spike in COVID cases
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks Monday, June 6, 2022, during the keynote presentation of Apple's...
Apple offers glimpse at upcoming changes to iPhone software
Drought continues to be a major topic in Idaho
Officials gather to discuss water shortages in Idaho
Monday evening's online weather update {6/6/2022}