Officials remind residents of Star Card deadline

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After the deadline was postponed due to COVID-19, residents now have less than one year left to get your READ I.D. or Star Card.

The Star Card will be mandatory to get onto a plane, or into any federal building beginning on May 3, 2023.

According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, which oversees the DMV, it is best not to wait until the last minute.

The Star Card requires multiple documents of identification such as a birth certificate, social security card, and two proofs of Idaho residency.

Captain Sugden says the DMV will be unable to make exceptions if you don’t have all the documents in order.

“Because the state only accepts certain documents, we do not have the ability to say yeah, that’s okay, they need to make sure they have the right ones because we can’t just randomly approve documents that we or you might think is correct,” said Captain Sugden.

The purpose of the Star Card is to ensure that everybody is who they say they are.

For more information on correct documents and how to get your Star Card, visit this link.

