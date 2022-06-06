Advertisement

Officials remind residents of Star Card deadline

(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 8:35 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After the deadline was postponed due to COVID-19, residents now have less than one year left to get your READ I.D. or Star Card.

The Star Card will be mandatory to get onto a plane, or into any federal building beginning on May 3, 2023.

According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, which oversees the DMV, it is best not to wait until the last minute.

The Star Card requires multiple documents of identification such as a birth certificate, social security card, and two proofs of Idaho residency.

Captain Sugden says the DMV will be unable to make exceptions if you don’t have all the documents in order.

“Because the state only accepts certain documents, we do not have the ability to say yeah, that’s okay, they need to make sure they have the right ones because we can’t just randomly approve documents that we or you might think is correct,” said Captain Sugden.

The purpose of the Star Card is to ensure that everybody is who they say they are.

For more information on correct documents and how to get your Star Card, visit this link. 

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination
DaVonte’ Neal is currently incarcerated at the Bannock County jail.
Idaho State assistant football coach charged with first degree murder
Fatal car crash
Fatal crash in Twin Falls early Saturday morning
The family is organizing a search party Saturday
Man with southern Idaho ties missing in northern Utah
Twin Falls Western Days parade (KMVT image 2018)
Western Days set to begin this weekend

Latest News

Sunday evening's online weather update {6/5/2022}
There will be a festival Saturday at City Park
Pride Week set to begin in Twin Falls
Twin Falls Subaru says they have sold out of all their new inventory, but will get more soon....
Demand for fuel efficient cars rises in Idaho along with gas prices
Burley, Idaho temple groundbreaking
Groundbreaking for new temple took place Saturday