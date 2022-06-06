Officials urge caution around plants as more head outdoors

TWIN FALLS COUNTY (KMVT/KSVT) — Whether you are hiking, camping or simply enjoying the great Idaho outdoors, officials are urging recreators to be cautious around plants known to be toxic.

“Leaves of three, let it be” is the advice from Twin Falls County officials who said it is a reminder on how to spot poison ivy and poison oak, both of which are both commonly found in the area.

Additionally, recreators should be aware of poison hemlock, which is often found in wet areas like around Rock Creek and Centennial Park. Poison hemlock is identified by its white flower and green stem with red blotches on it.

According to the Twin Falls County Bureau of Noxious Weed Control, every part of a poison hemlock plant, including dead stalks, is toxic to humans.

“Letting your kids run ahead of you when you’re out hiking, just make sure they are very aware to not pick up plants,” said Twin Falls County Weed Control Superintendent Kali Van Leeuwen. “Anything that you don’t know what it is, it’s okay to take a picture, you can email it to us at the office and we can let you know if it’s poisonous or not.”

Every county has its own noxious weed superintendent who can help you identify toxic plants that you may find anywhere outdoors, including your own backyard.

