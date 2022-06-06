Advertisement

Pride Week set to begin in Twin Falls

There will be a festival Saturday at City Park(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 8:39 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — June is Pride Month, and this week is Pride Week in the Magic Valley.

Southern Idaho Pride is hosting multiple events in Twin Falls this week to celebrate and raise awareness about the local LGBTQ community.

Here is a list of events:

One event of note is Wednesday. There will be a community education and conversation event at CSI.

Community leaders, city officials, and allies are encouraged to come.

“We have sent out invites to various community leaders, and we hope to see them out there so they can hear from members of our community about what it is like living here in Twin Falls as an LGBTQ person,” said Southern Idaho Pride Vice President C.J. Rasmusson.

