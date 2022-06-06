Sturgeon reared at Niagara Springs hatchery stocked into the Snake River

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After being reared in the Niagara Springs Sturgeon Hatchery south of Wendell, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game recently stocked several hundred sturgeon into four Magic Valley locations in the Snake River.

IDFG staff stocked fish at Relish Beach, Bell Rapids, Thousand Springs, and Niagara Springs Creek with each location receiving around 100 fish.

The fish measured at least 7 oz. and 12 inches in length. The newest release is the second release of one-year-old sturgeon from the Niagara Springs hatchery, with the first release coming in April.

The new state-of-the-art sturgeon hatchery represents a partnership between Idaho Power and IDFG. Their goal with the new hatchery is to produce 2,500 sturgeon per year.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.