Upcoming golf tournament looks to help local nonprofit

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you enjoy playing golf and helping out a local non-profit, the upcoming Guild Mortgage golf tournament is for you.

Guild Mortgage is hosting their annual golf tournament on June 24 at Canyon Springs Golf Course, and this year they chose to donate the money raised to Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace says they are honored and excited they were chosen. Currently, they are looking for hole sponsors and donations for the raffle.

Hilary Nelson with Sleep in Heavenly Peace says they are excited that Guild Mortgage sees the importance of their organization.

“They are in a situation that is out of their control,” said Nelson. “It’s not their choice they are where they’re at, so if we can help get them into a bed, it’s just a small part, but it can make a huge impact on them.”

To become involved in this year's golf tournament,

