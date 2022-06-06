Western Days 2022 comes to an end Sunday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — And just like that, Western Days weekend 2022 has come and gone... but three days of games, fried goodies and more have marked the beginning of summer fun in the Magic Valley.

“Oh, I love it,” said new Twin Falls resident Melvin Mahaffey.

Twin Falls City Park has been taken over by turkey leg eating, dancing Idahoans who came out to enjoy one of Twin Falls’ most popular events even in Sunday’s rainy weather.

“I come here every year,” said vendor Jenetta Rodasta, “Friday morning to Sunday night.”

Rodasta tells me she spent the weekend talking with people at her snow cone booth, those people tell her they look forward to this weekend all year.

“All weekend we’ve had an amazing turnout,” Rodasta said. “I think our community needed this more than just wanted it.”

She adds that without the carnival, this year did have a slightly different feel, but that the extra space left room for extra bounce houses and that helped create a great family environment.

“It has brought out families with smaller children to have a great time,” Rodasta said, “rain or shine.”

The fun of Western Days is more than just the games and shops, festival food is a huge draw as well.

“Oh yeah, you always have to get an elephant ear,” said Amie McDrummond. “You also have to go to Big Fatty’s Barbeque, get their nachos, they’re the best.”

And on the stage, you find another attraction.

“My favorite part is the band,” said Rodasta, “I love music.”

Now, as the weekend comes to an end and the festivities wind down, some are already ready for the next Western Days and they know they will keep coming back.

“Oh, every year,” said McDrummond. “The parade is worth it, the community, it’s well worth it, come on down.”

