Above average precipitation in April and May quells some fire concern in Idaho

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It was not long ago that fire officials in Idaho were projecting that 2022 might have a historic wildfire season.

“We went into March a bit worried,” said Mike McManus from the Idaho Department of Lands.

Since March, above-average precipitation in April and May has quelled the heightened concern and has provided a few reasons for optimism the wildfire season will be nothing out of the norm.

“We’re in green-up, we’re in spring that’s got really good fuel moisture and anything that is dead is just soaking up that ground moisture,” McManus said.

Conventional thinking says all this precipitation across southern Idaho will make things easier for firefighters with all the moisture being soaked up into the landscape.

But not only is it moisture, but the precipitation is also creating a lot of green grasses and shrubs that will become a problem for firefighters during the summer.

“The vegetation is obviously thriving. Which, as it dries out, just equals more fuel to burn if fires do happen,” said Kelsey Brizendine with the Bureau of Land Management.

Another benefit to a late fire season is the ability to combat some of the challenges presented by additional vegetation by better preparing the landscape for potential blazes.

“Clearing off the roadways, making sure the grass along the roadways continues to stay short, maintaining our fuel breaks out on the desert to ensure that if fires do start in those areas our firefighters have a safer location to engage the fire,” Brizendine said.

None of the fire experts I spoke with is upset about the later projected starts for the season, but all do worry it could cause residents to get relaxed about their fire prevention.

“I would encourage people to not let their guard down, be smart when they’re out recreating. We still have right around three-quarters, 75-80%, of our fires are human starts. Those are things that we can, most of the time, control,” McManus said.

