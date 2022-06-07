Airport officials optimistic despite industry challenges

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — From rising fuel costs to pilot shortages, it is no secret the airline industry is facing challenges. At Magic Valley Regional Airport in Twin Falls, officials are optimistic following the latest air service update.

Currently, there is one flight at the airport, the times for which were changed in May. The schedule for that early morning departure and late-night arrival flight has been extended through Aug. 14, as was announced during Tuesday’s Airport Advisory Board Meeting.

Also discussed were positive early returns on a $400,000 minimum revenue agreement made between Twin Falls city and county with Skywest Airlines. In both April and May, the airline’s revenue covered the minimum guarantee.

“These are quarterly computations, so with the money that is in the black for April and May, that will certainly help us with June, but we anticipate that will probably be in the black as well,” said Magic Valley Regional Airport Manager Bill Carberry.

Those figures are bolstered by the airport’s current passenger volume. According to Carberry, the airport’s single flight on average has been 87% full.

Budget discussions also featured in the day’s meeting with much of the talks surrounding possible rate and fee hikes for fiscal year 2023.

Proposed were increases to the airport’s aircraft rescue and firefighting fee, landing fee and fuel flowage fee.

“Like many businesses, with fuel costs and with other things going on, it’s costing more to provide service,” Carberry said. “So, from time to time, we make incremental fee adjustments.”

Carberry additionally mentioned a new proposed pass-through fee, which if passed would be a $4,000 fee charged to new tenants leasing airport property. These proposed fee changes will next be submitted for consideration at a future Twin Falls City Council meeting.

