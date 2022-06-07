CSI softball players named All-Americans

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Not one, but two College of Southern Idaho softball players picked up All-American status on Monday, Gracie Tentinger and Kylie Baumert.

The National Fastpitch Coaches Association named Tentinger to the first team, as an at-large first baseman. The Mountain View graduate belted 27 home runs and 95 RBI, putting her in the top five nationally for both categories.

Baumert, a Twin Falls High School graduate finished the year with 99 hits, which is sixth in the nation and a .478 batting average.

The pair helped CSI to 48 wins, a SWAC and Region 18 Championship.

We caught up with Tentinger about what it takes to succeed in the game of softball.

“Softball is a hard sport, it’s a game of failure, so you have to get really good at and learning from your failures, so I guess I’m really good at failing the least amount of times,” Tentinger said.

You can catch these girls at CSI Softball camp this week. The 13 to 17 year-olds wrap up Tuesday, while 8 to 12-year olds are Wednesday and Thursday. Space is still available.

