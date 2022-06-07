ISP discovers large amount of drugs during traffic stop

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police are investigating after a large amount of drugs were discovered during a traffic stop in Idaho Falls.

Police say during the stop on Sunday, they discovered nearly 2,000 fentanyl pills they estimate had a street value of $55,000.

They also discovered methamphetamine, marijuana, and a loaded firearm inside the vehicle.

Two women from Minnesota were subsequently arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail on a litany of charges, including felony possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, and felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

ISP also arrested two non-citizen males aged 20 and 43 for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation remains ongoing.

