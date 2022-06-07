Advertisement

Massive water, wind and solar Idaho energy project advances

The online meetings are scheduled for June 15 and June 16
The company wants to use wind and solar energy to pump water from Anderson Ranch Reservoir
The company wants to use wind and solar energy to pump water from Anderson Ranch Reservoir(25 News/Heart of Illinois ABC Staff)
By Keith Ridler
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:29 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials have initiated a licensing process for an energy project in southwestern Idaho involving water, wind and solar that could power nearly 300,000 homes.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Monday said it’s starting consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over Endangered Species Act concerns as well as taking public comments on Cat Creek Energy’s proposed Water Storage Renewable Power Station Project.

The company wants to use wind and solar energy to pump water from Anderson Ranch Reservoir into the planned 1,900-acre (770-hectare) Cat Creek Reservoir that could then release the water back into Anderson Ranch Reservoir to generate timely-needed power. The project would mostly be built on private land.

Such systems are viewed as giant batteries because they can hold vast amounts of potential energy for use when needed for the power grid. The systems are seen as possible paths to transition from greenhouse-gas-producing fossil fuels that cause global warming to renewable energy sources that can produce power when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission also plans to hold two virtual public meetings. The online meetings are scheduled for June 15 and June 16.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family is organizing a search party Saturday
Man with southern Idaho ties missing in northern Utah
DaVonte’ Neal is currently incarcerated at the Bannock County jail.
Idaho State assistant football coach charged with first degree murder
The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination
Burley, Idaho temple groundbreaking
Groundbreaking for new temple took place Saturday
Officials remind residents of Star Card deadline

Latest News

The arrest stems from a traffic stop on Sunday
ISP discovers large amount of drugs during traffic stop
Officials remind residents of Star Card deadline
Officials remind residents of Star Card deadline
Upcoming golf tournament looks to help local nonprofit
Upcoming golf tournament looks to help local nonprofit
Toxic plants
Toxic Plants