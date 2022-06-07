Some lawmakers push to arm teachers in Idaho schools

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Across the country, some people think there are too many guns and there is a need for tighter restrictions on who can purchase a firearm to reduce gun violence.

In contrast, lawmakers in Ohio passed a bill that would drastically reduce the training hours needed to carry a gun in the state’s schools.

In 2021, State Representative Chad Christensen introduced a bill that would have allowed school district employees with an enhanced school weapon license to carry a weapon on school property to combat active shooter threats.

“Know that if he enters a school he will be confronted with an armed person. That is deterrent,” said Christensen.

Chirstensen’s proposed bill passed the House 52-18. One of the people who voted in favor of it was Representative Judy Boyle.

She said one of the reasons she was in support of the bill is because sometimes it can take law enforcement too long to respond to a threat.

“I had many teachers in both those counties texting and emailing me saying I want to the right to carry,” Boyle said.

Christensen’s bill failed in the Senate State Affairs Committee. Some felt the bill infringed upon local control, as Idaho state code already allows respective board of trustees of each school district to allow teachers and/or other employees to be armed.

“Just because you have a firearm doesn’t mean you can safely disarm or deescalate a situation or solve a problem,” said Idaho Senator Melissa Wintrow.

Wintrow feels there is a better alternative. “We should be sourcing our schools with more counselors, more social workers instead of more armed people,” Wintrow said.

But as far as another bill being reintroduced during the 2023 legislative session, Boyle says: “As soon as that shooting in Texas happened, I started communicating with law enforcement and they are totally in agreement that something must be done.”

In a statement, the Idaho Sheriffs Association said about Christensen’s proposed bill in 2021:

“We believe local control is where it should be as what is good in Garden Valley may not be the same in Boise, and it is also our belief that the enhanced concealed weapons training course is inadequate to carry in our schools.”

The Idaho School Boards Association said:

“We opposed the bill because ISBA’s position has always been that the local school board is in the best position to make the decision. And Christensen’s bill usurped the authority of the school board.”

The Idaho Sheriff’s Association added there are about six school boards that have authorized some district staff to carry a firearm on school grounds.

