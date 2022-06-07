Twin Falls Tonight getting ready for annual concert series

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Tonight is gearing up for its annual concert series in downtown Twin Falls.

This year’s concert series begins on June 22 and runs every Wednesday night through the end of July. Tony Prater, who runs the series, says it is like a block party every week, with games, food, and live music.

This year, Twin Falls Tonight is also partnering with the criterium bike race to offer a free concert after the race, which is on June 25.

“We brought in a great big band called the Solistics. They play a little bit of everything, but mainly rock, funk, they have horn sections, amazing lead vocals. This is going to be one of our best concerts of the year and you don’t want to miss it, it’s on Saturday right after the criterium,” said Prater.

Prater says he looks forward to this tradition all year long. For a full list of bands and the dates they will be playing, click here.

