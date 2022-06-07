Advertisement

Twin Falls Tonight getting ready for annual concert series

This year, Twin Falls Tonight is also partnering with the criterium bike race
Country singer Britnee Kellogg performs for the Twin Falls Tonight concert series finale on...
Country singer Britnee Kellogg performs for the Twin Falls Tonight concert series finale on Wednesday at Downtown Commons (KMVT/Ricardo Coronado).(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Tonight is gearing up for its annual concert series in downtown Twin Falls.

This year’s concert series begins on June 22 and runs every Wednesday night through the end of July. Tony Prater, who runs the series, says it is like a block party every week, with games, food, and live music.

This year, Twin Falls Tonight is also partnering with the criterium bike race to offer a free concert after the race, which is on June 25.

“We brought in a great big band called the Solistics. They play a little bit of everything, but mainly rock, funk, they have horn sections, amazing lead vocals. This is going to be one of our best concerts of the year and you don’t want to miss it, it’s on Saturday right after the criterium,” said Prater.

Prater says he looks forward to this tradition all year long. For a full list of bands and the dates they will be playing, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family is organizing a search party Saturday
Man with southern Idaho ties missing in northern Utah
DaVonte’ Neal is currently incarcerated at the Bannock County jail.
Idaho State assistant football coach charged with first degree murder
The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination
Burley, Idaho temple groundbreaking
Groundbreaking for new temple took place Saturday
Officials remind residents of Star Card deadline

Latest News

Airport officials optimistic despite industry challenges
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
The company wants to use wind and solar energy to pump water from Anderson Ranch Reservoir
Massive water, wind and solar Idaho energy project advances
The arrest stems from a traffic stop on Sunday
ISP discovers large amount of drugs during traffic stop