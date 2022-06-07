Advertisement

Valley House begins fundraising campaign to cover new shelter costs

The Valley House is a community funded homeless shelter in Twin Falls
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:59 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Just weeks away from opening its new shelter, the Valley House has started a new fundraising campaign to cover costs to complete and manage the new 15-unit building.

Kim Spiers of Valley House tells KMVT the new building should be fully operational by mid-July, when it will be capable of helping upwards of 60 people facing housing insecurity.

Throughout the process, the new facility has seen its opening delayed and its budget surpassed. Now, as the team reaches the homestretch, Spiers is looking for another surge of local support.

“With additional room, you have to have additional staff, so this big campaign we have is for finishing the building, but also for supporting the support staff that we need to have for this building for the next two years,” said Spiers.

The fundraising plan is a raffle between now and Sept. 6, with the grand prize of a $40,000 trailer.

For more information, click here.

