Behind the Business: Re-Store

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — So often in this segment, we look at for-profit businesses, but in the case of Re-Store, their partnership with Habitat for Humanity allows them to greatly help the community.

“Re-Store started here in 2006, and we have doubled in size four times since opening that store originally across the alleyway,” said Habitat for Humanity director Linda Fleming.

Since 2013, they’ve been at their current location on South Eastland in Twin Falls, allowing them to take in as many donated goods as possible.

“We have a lot of wonderful things that people are learning to do great things with. Recycling is kind of a hobby,” said Fleming.

The things being sold at Re-Store are what make them most unique.

“Lighting, plumbing, electrical fixtures, appliances which are desperately hard to find right now,” Fleming said.

And if it’s not in their wheelhouse? They’ll work with other stores.

“We donate what we don’t physically sell here in our store to another local charity that does just that,” said Fleming.

By recycling old building materials, not only does it help build more affordable housing, but also eliminates waste. “To date, we’ve saved 5.2 million pounds from going another block and a half down the road to the dump,” Fleming said.

And with new things, like now being open six days a week, the possibilities are endless. “We’ve morphed since COVID, we’ve done a full renovation inside of our store,” Fleming said.

