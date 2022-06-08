Blaine County Sheriff’s Office budget expected to increase in 2023

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Blaine County Sheriff’s office operating budget in 2023 is anticipated to increase, partly due to inflation and the cost of doing business.

The Blaine County Commissioners held a special meeting Wednesday for departments to present their 2023 fiscal year budgets. The sheriff’s office budget request for 2023 is roughly $360,000 more than in 2022, going from approximately $3.8 to $4.2 million.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting additional funds for salary increases, retention and recruiting, and vehicle expenses.

They say a recent audit indicated their fuel cost increased 23%, tires 14%, and oil 22%. The Blaine County Sheriff’s office budget includes the Ketchum Police Department.

Their calls for service in 2021 increased from 2020 by a little less than 2,000.

