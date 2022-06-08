Advertisement

Blaine County Sheriff’s Office budget expected to increase in 2023

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting additional funds for salary increases, retention and recruiting, and vehicle expenses
The Blaine County Sheriff's Office (KMVT)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:30 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Blaine County Sheriff’s office operating budget in 2023 is anticipated to increase, partly due to inflation and the cost of doing business.

The Blaine County Commissioners held a special meeting Wednesday for departments to present their 2023 fiscal year budgets. The sheriff’s office budget request for 2023 is roughly $360,000 more than in 2022, going from approximately $3.8 to $4.2 million.

They say a recent audit indicated their fuel cost increased 23%, tires 14%, and oil 22%. The Blaine County Sheriff’s office budget includes the Ketchum Police Department.

Their calls for service in 2021 increased from 2020 by a little less than 2,000.

