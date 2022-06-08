Controversy over Lava Ridge Wind Project grows

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One Lincoln County Commissioner is taking a public stance on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project set to come to southern Idaho.

“I’m 100% against it. It’s not good for our area,” said Lincoln County Commissioner Roy Hubert.

While Commissioner Hubert has made his opinion known that he is 100% against the Lava Ridge Wind Project at this point, his co-Commissioners, Commissioner Rutler and Commissioner Wood, both say that it’s not quite time to have an opinion just yet.

“I agree with Commissioner Wood that the consensus was that we wanted to wait until the EIS came out before we really voiced any opinion,” said Lincoln County Commissioner Joann Rutler.

The EIS, Environmental Impact Survey, is being done in conjunction with the Bureau of Land Management and is set to be released later in the year.

During a meeting Monday, Commissioners Wood and Rutler told me the group came to a majority conclusion that they would wait to take a public stance until the survey was presented.

Hubert, in a conversation with me, said he doesn’t see a reason to wait for the EIS.

“When we get that survey, it isn’t going to be an automatic thing that hundreds of people are going to say, ‘we’re going to go that way.’ They’re still going to have their own minds; they’re still going to be opposed to it,” Hubert said.

Rutler and Wood didn’t say their position on the proposed project, but told me they too, have their reservations about it.

But they did say they would hope their co-commissioner would have followed the consensus they agreed upon previously.

“A majority of the commissioners had decided that we would hold off on any position until we got all that information back. We’re not a single entity, we’re three. That’s how we make decisions and that’s how we move forward,” said Lincoln County Commissioner Rebecca Wood.

Regardless of when the group decides to have a collaborative opinion, Hubert believes the outcome will be the same.

“I feel that it will be defeated,” he said.

