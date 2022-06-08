Gas prices, inflation, cause some Idaho travelers to rethink their plans

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — People come to Twin Falls to see the Shoshone Falls, base jump from the Perrine Bridge, and kayak along the Snake River.

Last year was a record year for southern Idaho tourism, and this year:

“We are expecting it to be a pretty big year this year,” said Melissa Barry, the executive director for Southern Idaho Tourism. “We do have a couple hurdles with gas prices being higher and lots of other options being open. Last year we were one of the few places that was open.”

Nick Catgeneova and Marilyn Hulse, who visited Twin Falls from California on Wednesday, said filling up the gas tank on a long trip is a painful thing to do, saying it could cost them several thousand dollars.

Paul Melni, owner of AWOL Adventure Sports, says his shop has not been immune to inflation supply chain issues.

“Kayaks across the board did go up 7% last year. Some things on the scuba diving side have been difficult to get. Certain products on the shelves,” Melni said.

He says his business is down about 50% from last year, but:

“It’s hard to compare last year’s numbers with people coming out of COVID. We had a lot of travelers. So far this year, the biggest obstacle has been the weather,” he said.

Melni says 2020 and 2021 were record years for his business and he expects this year to be on par with a normal year. But there is one silver lining this year, a lot of international tourists.

“So far this summer we have already had tourists from Great Britain, Germany, Greece, and Spain that have been coming this way to and from Yellowstone,” Melni said.

In the end, Barry believes gas prices and inflation will cause travelers to make adjustments this summer.

“I think it is going to cut down the frequency of trips. I think people who were a little bit closer would have come multiple weekends, versus now it’s going to be one big long trip so they can fit in as much as they want,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.